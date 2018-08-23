Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.23.18

Aug. 17

POST PLAY

6:40 a.m. — 1100 block of Beneva Road

Property damage: A man showed an officer security footage of a child playing on a property’s electric gate early one morning. While the child was hanging on the gate, he collided with and knocked over the electric post that controls the gate. The child rides one of two school buses that picks up and drops off kids at that location. The man did not want to press charges, but he said he would like it if someone spoke to the child and possibly his parents. The man estimated the repairs would cost around $200.

UN-MENDING FENCES

8:04 a.m. — 2400 block of Temple Street

Dispute: A homeowner reported that an excavating company tore down her fence. The homeowner said she had a permit from 1996 stating the fence was on her side of the property line. The homeowner said she just wanted a report to document the incident. An officer spoke to a representative for the excavating company, who said they had a permit to tear the fence down. The excavating company worker said the fence belonged to a neighboring property owner. The officer advised the homeowner to contact city staff to clarify the ownership of the fence.

WORKPLACE DRAMA

9 a.m. — 1500 block of State Street

Property damage: A man reported someone cut one of the tires on his car. He believed it could have been a co-worker because they got into an argument at work. Officers lifted fingerprints from the scene.

Aug. 20

TOUGH BREAK

1:02 a.m. — 1300 block of 23rd Street

Dispute: A man reported that his roommate broke into her own bedroom by throwing a rock through a window. The roommate entered the bedroom and took some of her clothing and other personal belongings. The man said his roommate was recently in jail and did not have a key to the front door because it was in her bedroom. Officers told the man there was no criminal violation because his roommate had established residence at the house. The man wanted the incident documented for their landlord.

WIGGING OUT

6 a.m. — 600 block of Madison Court

Suspicion: A man reported that somebody put a gray wig in the tailpipe of his car. The man suspected the wig was inserted sometime overnight while his car was parked at his home. There was no damage done to the vehicle. The man said he only noticed the wig was there because his car did not seem to have much power while he was driving it.