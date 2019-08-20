Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.22.19

Aug. 17

CAP CAPER

9:15 a.m. — 0 block of School Avenue

Dispute: A worker for a moving company reported he got into an argument with a man who had a hat of one of the employees. The worker said he and his co-workers were going in and out of a building as part of a job and noticed a man walking by with one of their hats. They asked the man where he got the hat and told him he needed to return it. The worker said the man eventually returned the hat after a brief verbal dispute. An officer spoke to the man, who said he found the hat more than two months ago and just happened to be walking by at the time. The man said he initially offered to return the hat for $1, but he ultimately agreed to give it back after they told him they wouldn’t pay.

DRAWING A LINE

9:24 a.m. — 3200 block of North Osprey Avenue

Dispute: A woman reported her neighbor had been digging in her yard and nailing boards to her fence. She also suspected he was walking in her yard at night because her motion lights kept activating. She said she told the neighbor he could not do anything to her fence or on her property, and he yelled at her and said he didn’t know what she was talking about. An officer said it appeared the fence was on the neighbor’s property. The officer suggested the woman contact her landlord to resolve any issues.

Aug. 18

DOOR BUSTER

6:15 a.m. — 600 block of South Washington Boulevard

Property damage: The owner of a business arrived at his property and discovered the side door was broken. It appeared somebody had taken a cinderblock and thrown it against the glass door. Whoever threw the cinderblock did not enter the business.

TAKE-OUT TROUBLES

8:37 p.m. — 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: The manager of a restaurant reported a customer who was causing a scene and complaining the business got his to-go order wrong. The manager said she first talked to the customer over the phone, hopeful she could remedy the situation, but the customer returned to the restaurant and began yelling at the staff. The customer eventually accepted a refund and left. Officers determined no crime had occurred, but they advised the manager to call if the customer came back to the restaurant.