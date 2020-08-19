Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.20.20

Aug. 11

HIT LIKE A BRICK

2:53 a.m. — 3000 block of Maple Avenue

Property damage: An individual was reportedly walking down the street and acting belligerent. The individual started an argument with another person, picked up a brick and threw it at the person’s truck. When an officer arrived at the scene, the brick was still lying next to the damaged car door.

MENDING FENCES

9:10 a.m. — 2900 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: A maintenance worker reported that, during the night, someone kicked over a section of a fence at the property where he works. The worker said he was sure it was done intentionally, but he did not have any information on who might have been responsible. He did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage, but he thought he could repair it himself.

Aug. 12

GROWING PAINS

1:10 p.m. — 2900 block of Church Avenue

Theft: A woman reported that someone stole 20 gallons of compost she had stored in containers on her property. The woman estimated the compost’s value at $100.

Aug. 13

ONE MORE CUP OF COFFEE

8 a.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Theft: An employee at a convenience store reported a customer attempted to steal a cup of coffee. The employee said she confronted the customer in the parking lot, and the customer returned to the store and paid for the coffee. Later that day, she said the same customer attempted to steal another cup of coffee. The employee said a coworker took the coffee from the customer at the front door before he could leave.

Aug. 14

NOT COOL

7:53 a.m. — 1700 block of 35th Street

Theft: A woman arrived at her home and found a man sitting on the chair in her yard. The woman asked the man to leave, which he did, but he took a blue cooler bag that was sitting in front of her house with him.

TOOL CRIME

9:59 a.m. — 2800 block of Ringling Boulevard

Theft: A hardware store manager said a man walked out of the store with a cordless drill without paying. The manager said the drill kit was valued at $209.99. Surveillance footage clearly showed the man walking past all points of sale with the kit in his hand. The manager said the man got into a truck that was waiting for him, which then drove off.