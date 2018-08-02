Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.2.18

July 24

BUS-TED UP

4:33 p.m. — 3500 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: A bank manager reported that a bus drove through an ATM and damaged the building’s overhang structure. The manager showed an officer surveillance footage of the incident. Based on the lack of reaction from the bus driver, it appears the driver did not realize the collision occurred. The officer contacted the bus operator, which said it was looking into the situation. It was unclear which bus or driver was involved.

July 25

DON’T SPRAY IT

8 a.m. — 1600 block of Main Street

Property damage: A business owner reported that someone spray painted the awning on the front of his business. The man believed the vandalism occurred sometime over the weekend. An officer observed that the graffiti did not appear gang-related. There were no cameras in the area pointed at the damaged awning.

July 26

PROPERTY WARS

6 p.m. — 300 block of Caruso Place

Dispute: A man reported that he got into an altercation with his neighbor. The man said he was doing yardwork and trimming branches when his neighbor started yelling at him to clean up the trimmings. The man said the neighbor became belligerent and threatened to beat him up. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said he did ask the neighbor to clean up the trimmings but never made any threats. He did say he warned the man that if he came onto his property, it would not end well. Both parties were told to stay on their own properties, and both said there would not be any further incidents.

The officer was dispatched to the same location 30 minutes later. The man claimed his neighbor walked by the residence and threatened to kill him. The neighbor said he did no such thing and that the man was just trying to start a fight. There were no witnesses to the exchange. Both parties were warned to stay off each other’s properties.

BACKSEAT SMOKER

11:48 p.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Misc. officer: An officer noticed the smell of burned marijuana coming from a car in a parking lot. The officer made contact with two men in the car, who were removed from the vehicle. The officer found a small amount of marijuana in the rear side door. Neither subject in the car could have easily accessed it, because they were both in the front seat. The officer collected the marijuana and both subjects were released.

July 27

HEARING THINGS

2:37 a.m. — 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Noise complaint: An officer responded to a complaint regarding loud music at a hotel. There was no music being played when the officer arrived. The officer remained in the area for 30 minutes and still did not hear anything. No further action was taken.