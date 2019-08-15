Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.15.19

Aug. 8

SCRATCH THE SURFACE

2:15 a.m. — 400 block of North Washington Boulevard

Property damage: The manager of a car sales business reported damage to two trucks on the lot. The manager said he watched surveillance video and saw an unknown man on the lot damaging the trucks. The man scratched the side of one vehicle and the rear of another with an unknown item. The manager estimated the damage at $800.

Aug. 10

PHONE LOAN

2:45 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Lost/found property: A man reported he lost his phone. The man said he met a woman at a bar and let her use his phone. He forgot the woman had his phone and left the area. The man called his phone to try to get her to return it to him. The woman said she would return to the area to give it back to him, but she never showed up. The woman said she would try to return it to him the next day. The man said he would keep the police department updated on whether the phone got returned.

SWING THROUGH THE FENCES

6:19 a.m. — 1600 block of 25th Street

Property damage: A woman noticed a car parked in front of a vacant property she owned. The woman asked two people at the site why they were on her property. The two people jumped into the car and sped off. While driving away, the people crashed into a wooden fence on the property. It was unclear whether the people crashed into the fence accidentally or on purpose. The woman estimated the damage to the fence at $250.