Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.1.19

July 26

UP IN ARMS

5:30 a.m. — 1500 block of State Street

Property damage: An employee at a parking garage reported that a man had lifted a gate at the garage to exit the property. The employee said the gate was not broken, but its arm was bent slightly. The employee did not want to press charges but wanted the incident documented.

July 27

GOTTA GO

1:46 a.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man reported that he went into a convenience store to use the bathroom, and when he came out, there was a delivery truck blocking his car in the parking lot. The occupants of the truck were unloading merchandise, so the officer told the man he would need to wait until the delivery was completed. The delivery truck left the area a short time later.

WRONG TURN

11:32 p.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman was driving and realized she was lost, so she turned into a residential complex. After she drove onto the property, she said, a man and woman began pounding on her car window telling her she was in the way. The woman called the police because she was afraid the situation would escalate. The woman acknowledged she had stopped right inside the entrance to the complex. There were no issues by the time an officer arrived on the scene.

July 28

HEARING PROBLEMS

2:34 a.m. — 1800 block of 21st Street

Suspicion: A woman said her neighbors were talking loudly and setting off fireworks near her children’s bedroom window. An officer did not hear any loud talking or fireworks in the area. The woman said she’s been having issues with her neighbors for a while. An officer recommended reaching out to the property owner with her complaints. The officer was unable to make contact with the neighbors.

THROWN OFF GUARD

7:53 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a gas station said he was working the cash register when an unknown customer yelled at him for throwing a receipt. The employee said he called the police because he was scared the customer was going to fight him. The employee said the customer left the area, and an officer was unable to locate the customer.