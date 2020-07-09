Cops Corner: Sarasota 7.9.20

July 2

MYSTERY MAN

8:50 a.m. — 1000 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A manager at a rental car business was working when a man dropped off a car. The manager did not recognize the man as the person who rented the vehicle. The manager confronted the man, at which point the man became aggressive and started yelling profanities before leaving the area. An officer did not believe a crime occurred.

LATE FEES

4:55 p.m. — 1800 block of North Washington Boulevard

Trespass: An employee at a moving truck rental company said a woman was causing a disturbance. The employee said the woman provided her credit card information, so her aunt could rent a van. The van was supposed to be returned within 24 hours but had not been returned three days later. The company charged the woman for the extra days. An officer advised that she might need to go to civil court.

July 3

THE HOLE TRUTH

4:08 p.m. — 200 block of South Beneva Road

Dispute: An employee at a car wash said a customer accused workers of puncturing a large hole in one of the seats of her car. The employee said the customer was hostile with staff. The employee returned the customer’s money but wanted officers to issue her a trespass warning. An officer said it appeared the hole might have been present prior to the cleaning.

July 4



LIT FUSE

8:59 p.m. — 800 bock of Patterson Drive

Dispute: A man said his neighbor came over to complain about people lighting off fireworks. The man said the neighbor made a threatening comment about getting a weapon, which caused the man to become concerned. Officers spoke to the neighbor, who admitted making the comments and said he was upset about the neighbor lighting fireworks for two hours. Officers instructed the neighbor to stay away from the man.