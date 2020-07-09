Cops Corner: Sarasota 7.9.20

Enjoy this week's edition of Cops Corner.
July 2
MYSTERY MAN
8:50 a.m. — 1000 block of North Washington Boulevard
Dispute: A manager at a rental car business was working when a man dropped off a car. The manager did not recognize the man as the person who rented the vehicle. The manager confronted the man, at which point the man became aggressive and started yelling profanities before leaving the area. An officer did not believe a crime occurred.
LATE FEES
4:55 p.m. — 1800 block of North Washington Boulevard
Trespass: An employee at a moving truck rental company said a woman was causing a disturbance. The employee said the woman provided her credit card information, so her aunt could rent a van. The van was supposed to be returned within 24 hours but had not been returned three days later. The company charged the woman for the extra days. An officer advised that she might need to go to civil court.
July 3
THE HOLE TRUTH
4:08 p.m. — 200 block of South Beneva Road
Dispute: An employee at a car wash said a customer accused workers of puncturing a large hole in one of the seats of her car. The employee said the customer was hostile with staff. The employee returned the customer’s money but wanted officers to issue her a trespass warning. An officer said it appeared the hole might have been present prior to the cleaning.