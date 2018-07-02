June 27

SIDE PAIN

​1:13 p.m. — 1800 block of Logue Road

Property damage: A police officer was using a golf cart during a training exercise. After the training, the officer was returning the cart and turned it too sharply to the left, rolling it onto its side. The crash damaged the frame of the cart. The cost of the damage was estimated at $100.

OFF THE MARK

1:35 p.m. — 700 block of Freeling Drive

Dispute: A lawn maintenance worker noticed a marker on the property he was working on and asked the owner why the marker was there. The owner said her neighbor must have put the marker there because of ongoing construction at the neighboring property. The owner called her neighbor to ask if the marker needed to stay in place. The neighbor responded by coming over to the owner’s property, at which point an argument began between the neighbor and the lawn maintenance worker. The lawn maintenance worker used to work for the neighbor, and the argument got heated and personal. An officer advised all parties involved to keep to their own properties and communicate only through email, if possible.

June 28

MESSAGE RECEIVED

10 a.m. — 2000 block of Eighth Street

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing dispute with his cousin. The man said his cousin keeps contacting him via Facebook, stating he owes him money. The man said he did not owe his cousin money. The man said he got into a physical altercation with his cousin about this earlier in the month, and he did not want to keep arguing and fighting. The man said he and his cousin used to be on the same phone plan. The cousin claims the man went over on the bill and should pay money for that. The man said he returned his phone to the cousin, so he does not believe he owes him for the overages. The man said the cousin had sent him several threatening messages over the payment.

LOCKING HORNS

11:31 a.m. — 1600 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: A man reported that a contract employee had become belligerent and started arguing with him. The man said the employee said, “Let’s go outside,” as if he wanted to fight. The man told the employee that he was no longer needed and asked him to leave the property. The employee left, but he had locked his keys in his car, so he needed to return at some point. An officer told the man to call the police if there was a problem when the employee returned.