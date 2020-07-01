Cops Corner: Sarasota 7.2.20

June 21

ROCK BOTTOM

5:30 p.m. — 3200 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: The manager of an apartment complex discovered damage to the tiles lining the property's pool. The manager reviewed surveillance footage and saw two boys playing with a rock and kettle bell in the pool. The video showed the children hitting the tile with the objects, causing cracking and chipping. The manager estimated the damage would cost around $200 to repair.

June 27

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

10:25 p.m. — 3400 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: The manager of a hotel closed the pool area because guests were not following social distancing guidelines. The guests were part of a youth baseball team, and many of the parents became angry and felt the hotel staff was targeting them. The manager called law enforcement to defuse the situation. An officer stood by while the manager announced the pool was closed to ensure the safety of all guests. Several parents voiced their opinions on the matter before going back to their rooms.

June 28

FOOD FIGHT

10:02 p.m. — 2200 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Property damage: A man accused another male of scratching the hood of his car. The man said he got into an argument after he accidentally ate the male’s food, which was cooking on a barbecue at a public park. The man said the male and his colleague became aggressive and broke bottles, one of which was used to scratch the hood of the man’s car. The male and his colleague acknowledged getting into an argument but denied touching the man’s vehicle. He also said the man knew the food didn’t belong to him but ate it anyway. Independent witnesses said they saw the parties arguing and did not see the male get up to scratch the man’s car. Officers were unable to find any broken glass or bottles in the area.

June 29

NOT FOR SALE

12:49 p.m. — 1200 block of Myrtle Street

Burglary, structure: A real estate agent discovered someone had removed “For sale” signs from a home on the market. Someone had also smashed two windows in the carport area and knocked down the mailbox. After searching the home, an officer found a bottle of rum and a receipt inside. Officers were unable to find anyone who might have witnessed the damage.