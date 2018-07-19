Enjoy this week's edition of Cops Corner.

July 13

SURF SHOWDOWN

10:14 a.m. — 900 block of South Allendale Avenue

Dispute: An officer responded to a report of a fight involving three men. The officer spoke to a man who said he and his family were renting a home during vacation and packing up to leave. He said his three sons were fighting over missing fins to the surfboard. The man was not concerned about the fight and did not believe there would be further issues.

NO SERVICE

12:37 p.m. — 5400 block of Bay Shore Road

Dispute: A woman reported that museum staff would not let her enter with an emotional support dog. She said the dog does not perform a task that helps any disability, and it is for emotional support only. An officer spoke to the museum manager, who said the facility admits service animals but not emotional support dogs. He said they were not going to allow the dog inside because it was not a real service animal. The woman requested the manager’s boss’s information, which he provided to her. The woman left the museum with her dog.

July 16

ROOMMATE RUMBLE

1:49 a.m. — 1800 block of Siesta Drive

Dispute: A man got into a fight with his roommate. The man said he drove his truck home to use the restroom, but there was a visitor’s vehicle blocking the driveway. He asked the owner of the vehicle to move it slightly. He said his roommate then came out of the home and attacked him, at which point they both began wrestling on the ground. The man’s shirt was smeared in dirt and ripped. The man said he wanted to press charges.

The roommate said the man initiated the confrontation, raising ongoing issues related to parking. The roommate said they were arguing and things escalated when the man attempted to punch him. The roommate was cut and bruised. An officer asked the man about the alleged punch, which he denied. He said he did not know why his roommate attacked him. The officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who said he agreed to move his car and discovered the men were on the ground when he got out. The officer was unable to determine the primary aggressor.

BLOWN AWAY

10:44 a.m. — 1700 block of Wisconsin Lane

Dispute: A man was in an ongoing dispute with an employee on a neighboring property because lawn clippings were being blown onto the man’s property. The man started yelling at the employee, and the employee did not respond. The man then walked onto the neighboring property and confronted the employee. The employee said he felt threatened at the time, so he grabbed a shovel. A shouting match ensued. The man then called the police. An officer told the man that he should contact the property manager instead of the employee if further issues arise. He told both parties they could contact the police if problems persist. Both men agreed to handle any issue in the future with more civility.