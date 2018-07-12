Cops Corner: Sarasota 7.12.18

July 6

LOSING HIS SHIRT

11:56 a.m. — 1500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: The manager of an auto repair store called the police about an employee who was chasing him around the building. An officer met with the manager, who said the employee left several minutes before the officer’s arrival. The manager said he questioned the employee about some things and the employee became angry, tearing off his shirt and chasing the manager before leaving.

While the officer was gathering information, the employee called the store. The manager gave the officer the phone. The officer said the employee was still irate and would not stop speaking long enough for the officer to say the manager was no longer on the phone. After the officer successfully identified himself, the employee continued to go on a tirade until the officer hung up the phone. The employee called back several times before the officer left the property. On the instructions of the manager, the officer told the employee not to return as he was effectively fired from the business. The officer told the manager to call the police if the employee returned.

CONTESTED PROTEST

2:40 p.m. — 400 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A store employee reported that a customer was outside the store protesting the business because she was disgruntled over a recent sale. The employee said the store had been receiving numerous bad ratings online from unidentified sources. An officer spoke to the customer, who said she was there to protest her recent purchase of a vehicle. She was aware she could not enter the property and was staying on the sidewalk. The officer later spoke to an owner, who said he was attempting to take legal action to stop the protest. Both parties were informed the matter was a civil dispute and they should contact an attorney if further issues arise.

CHECKED OUT

2:59 p.m. — 0 block of Boulevard of the Presidents

Dispute: The manager of a store reported a dispute with a former employee. She said the former employee was upset because his paycheck had not been delivered, and her boss made the police aware of the issue. As an officer was talking to the manager, the paychecks were delivered. The former employee received his check and then left the store.

July 7

WILD CARDS

Noon — 100 block of South Pineapple Avenue

Dispute: An employee at a store reported a customer for being rude and making a scene. The employee said the customer was being very loud and abrasive. When she was asked to leave, the customer ran toward the counter and grabbed all the business cards, yelling that she would call the owner. The customer then left the store.