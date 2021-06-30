Cops Corner: Sarasota 7.1.21

June 26

HOSE DOWN

12:14 p.m. — 2000 block of Bee Ridge Road

Property damage: The owner of a gas station said a customer forgot to remove the nozzle after pumping gas and drove off, inadvertently disconnecting the hose from the pump. The customer then backed up, removed the nozzle from the vehicle and hung it back up on the pump. The customer did not enter the store, but the owner said he would try to get information on the customer another way.

June 27

PARENTAL CONTROL

1:57 a.m. — 700 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Noise complaint: An employee at a hotel received several noise complaints about a room. The employee wanted the occupants to leave because of the disruptive behavior. When an officer arrived, the employee was talking to one of the occupants, who was sharing the room with a group of 18- and 19-year-olds whose parents were staying on a different floor. The employee agreed to let the occupants stay at the hotel if they left their room and stayed with their parents. All occupants of the room agreed and went to join their parents.

CYCLE OF VIOLENCE

5 p.m. — 0 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A driver was sitting at a stoplight when a motorcycle pulled in front of his car. The driver pulled his car up close to the motorcycle. The motorcyclist got off, walked up to the driver’s car door, pulled the handle and told the driver to get out and fight. The driver did not get out of the car. The motorcyclist then walked to the front of the driver’s car and kicked it several times. The motorcyclist was wearing a full face helmet, so the driver could not provide a description of his face.

THIS IS NOT MY BEAUTIFUL CAR

6:38 p.m. — 1900 block of Siesta Drive

Suspicion: A woman staying in a rental house went to the beach with some friends. When the group returned, they found a Lamborghini in the driveway. An officer found contact information for the registered owner of the car. The owner said he was aware the car was at the rental house. The vehicle broke down while the owner’s son was driving it, and the driveway at the rental house was the closest place for him to pull into. The son knocked on the door to make residents aware at the situation, but nobody answered, because the group was still at the beach at the time. The owner said a tow truck was en route to pick up the car.