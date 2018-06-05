Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.7.18

June 2

SETTLING UP

1:16 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: An employee at a bar reported that a customer was unable to pay a $150 tab. The customer said he had $50 in cash on him and that a woman at the bar would probably lend him the money to pay the rest. The woman told an officer the man was a frequent customer at the restaurant she worked at. She said she would pay his bill, but she wanted his car keys as collateral. The man agreed.

After the man paid the bar tab, the employee said he wanted the man removed from the property. The man accused the officer of extorting him and said his car was worth a lot more than his bar tab. The officer told the man he had nothing to do with any agreements the man made. The man was still upset and demanded the officer’s name before leaving the area in someone else’s Uber.

June 3

MOVIN’ OUT

3:23 a.m. — 1000 block of North East Avenue

Dispute: A man reported he had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend because he told some of his friends a ring he got her was fake. He said the girlfriend knew the ring was fake, but she was upset he told other people. The man wanted the girlfriend to move out. An officer told him he would have to go through the eviction process. The man asked for more details about when a person living with him had to be evicted. The officer suggested that the man not let anyone move in with him if his intention was to kick them out when he grew tired of them.

CUT DEEP

3:54 a.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: An officer responded to a report that three people were breaking windows of a barber shop. A witness said she saw a car drive up to the business and heard several loud bangs coming from the area. She walked toward the scene and saw three men throwing items at the windows. The officer collected rocks from the scene and video surveillance from a nearby business. The officer was unable to make contact with the barber shop owner because the business was closed.

CRACKING THE CASE

7:46 p.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Suspicion: A man parked his car in a parking lot. When he returned to his car, he noticed his current boyfriend’s ex-boyfriend standing next to the vehicle. When the ex-boyfriend saw the man, he took off running. The man then noticed his car had been egged. He believed the ex-boyfriend was responsible.