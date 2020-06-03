Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.4.20

May 31

DRENCHED BENCH

8:08 a.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: The chairman of a residential complex reported damage to portions of the property. The man said a cast-iron bench behind his building had been thrown into the community pond. A drainpipe had also been pulled away from its connection. Another resident reported that an unknown woman had been in the pool area the morning before the damage was found. The woman left behind credit cards residents had collected and turned in. Officers directed the man to contact them if he found any additional information about the damage.

CALL FOR HELP

1 p.m. — 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: The manager of a fast-food restaurant said a man and woman were in the drive-thru area, drawing complaints from customers. The man said he was staying at a nearby hotel and that he was trying to use the internet at the restaurant to make a phone call. Both individuals agreed to stay off the restaurant property and left the area without incident.

SPEED 2: CRUISE CONTROL

3 p.m. — 600 block of Siesta Drive

Dispute: A man said he got into an argument with two strangers on personal watercraft speeding through the waterway behind his home. He said the watercraft were causing large wakes despite the “No Wake” signs in the waterway. The man said his neighbors attempted to talk to the individuals on the watercraft but were met with profanity. The man said he suspected the individuals were drunk. The man said the wakes are damaging to his boat and his dock and that this is a common occurrence and needed to be addressed. He said he planned to petition officials to place additional signs for boats in the water.

BELOW BOARD

7:05 p.m. — 1700 block of Ken Thompson Parkway

Misc. officer: A man reported that he was on his hydrofoil surfboard when a boat sped by him in an attempt to toss him off his board. He said there were approximately 10 people on the boat, and they recorded themselves heckling as they sped past. The boat then left the area and could not be located.