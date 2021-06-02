Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.3.21

May 24

RAN THROUGH THE STOP SIGN

5 a.m. — 4000 block of Old Bradenton Road

Property damage: A man heard a loud bang outside his home. Later that morning, he walked outside and found a stop sign lying against a tree. The man said he suspected a turning truck hit the sign because trucks travel a nearby road in the early morning.

THE FIX ISN’T IN

9:50 a.m. — 300 block of Golden Sands Drive

Dispute: A man said he was in a dispute with a mechanic to fix his lawn mower. The mechanic was unable to fix the mower on-site and told the man he would need to take a part home to diagnose it. The man said the mechanic did not contact him for several days despite pledging to bring the part back the next day. The mechanic said he wanted the money due to him for his services. The man said he didn’t think he needed to pay for the labor. An officer told the man the dispute was civil, not a theft. The man agreed to pay the fee.

May 25

BIKE LOCKED

4:02 a.m. — 200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A hotel employee said a man became aggressive about a bicycle being stored there. The man said another hotel worker agreed to store the bike, but because the man did not have a ticket verifying ownership, the employee could not return it, which upset the man. The employee said he could not contact his co-worker to confirm it was the man’s bike. The employee said the man could speak with a manager. An officer spoke to the man, who said he never received a claim ticket but had no issue speaking to a manager. The man left the hotel without further incident.

CRACKING A CASE

5 p.m. — 4600 block of Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A bar employee reported an intoxicated customer was causing a disturbance. When she told the customer to leave, he became verbally aggressive and began throwing chairs around. When another patron attempted to help, the customer slapped him, the employee said. The customer then left. When the employee walked outside to see if the customer was still on the property, she discovered he cracked two imported Tiki statues valued at $3,250 each.