Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.28.18

June 22

HERE’S MY CARD

2 a.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Marchman Act: An officer was responding to another call when someone alerted him about a man who fell off a chair and hit his head. The man had a large knot on his forehead and was bleeding from his arm. He was unable to tell the officer his name. When the officer asked the man for ID, he handed him his credit card. The officer determined the man was heavily intoxicated. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.

MEN AT WORK?

10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Property damage: A property owner saw two men who appeared to be working on equipment outside the building. The man later noticed the equipment appeared to be damaged. An officer watched surveillance video of the men and determined they appeared to be workers. The officer did not believe the damage was an act of vandalism.

PARKING PROBLEMS

11 a.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Property damage: A woman reported that the valet operator at a hotel damaged her vehicle. When she checked out, she noticed a large dent and scrape from a yellow pole in the parking garage. An officer confirmed the damage was significant and very noticeable. The woman made an incident report with the hotel manager.

BUMBLING & STUMBLING

10:28 p.m. — 0 block of Bayfront Drive

Dispute: A man was talking to a woman he met via a phone-dating application when another man walked by them, talking on the phone. The man thought the other man was speaking to him and started arguing with him. An officer noted the man appeared to be more concerned about his date leaving him than reporting the dispute to the police. The other man left the area before the officer arrived.

June 23

TRIM NOTICE

3:12 p.m. — 1700 block Bahia Vista Street

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing issue with his neighbor. He believed his neighbor cut back some plants on the man’s property during the night. The man did not have any evidence to support his accusation. The neighbor did not want to speak to the officer. The man said he was going to buy high-quality surveillance cameras in an effort to catch the neighbor in the act.