Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.27.19

June 21

CITATION NEEDED

8 a.m. — 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A security employee at a hospital reported a dispute between parking attendants and an irate man. The employee said she was in the process of writing a citation because the man’s car was parked in the patient-discharge area when the man came out and began yelling about how he was allowed to park in that specific spot. The employee said the man did not make any specific threats, but he did say the parking attendants should “watch their back.” The man then drove off.

SIGN AWAY

9 a.m. — 900 block of Siesta Drive

Property damage: An employee at a public park reported an entrance sign to the park was broken. At some point in the previous day, something broke one of the posts supporting the sign. There were no witnesses to the incident and no additional information on what might have caused the sign to break. The employee estimated the cost of the sign at approximately $500.

PIER PRESSURE

12:30 p.m. — 400 block of John Ringling Causeway

Suspicion: Two individuals said they saw a man walking around a pier yelling and cursing at people. They overheard the man say he had a knife; and although they never saw the knife, they wanted to make a report in case he was telling the truth. They said they had never seen the man in the area before, but he kept telling people his name. An officer checked the area for anyone in the area matching the description given but was unable to locate the man. The individuals said they would call the police if they saw the man again.

June 22

DON’T @ ME

12:12 p.m. — 1000 block of Cocoanut Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that his fiancee’s sister posted insulting things about him on a social media website. An officer told the man to keep his distance and block the woman on the phone and social media.