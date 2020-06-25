Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.25.20

June 19

FEELING THE HEAT

4:08 p.m. — 200 block of Downrigger Way

Property damage: A woman reported a small hole in one of her car’s windows. The woman said she discovered the damage after leaving the car in a parking lot overnight. The woman did not know of anyone who might have been responsible, and there were no items near the car that could have been broken the glass. An officer suggested extreme humidity might have caused the glass to shatter but not break.

TOSSING MORE THAN DOUGH

5:53 p.m. — 5100 block of North Taimami Trail

Dispute: A pizzeria employee reported a man came into the business and began throwing things. The employee said the man did not break anything, but she did not want him to come back. An officer spoke to the man, who said he only became aggressive after employees were rude to him. The man began walking away from the officer, telling him not to worry because he would not go back to the restaurant.

June 20

BUMPER CAR WASH

11:02 a.m. — 1500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Property damage: A man complained his truck was damaged inside a car wash. He said three cars were inside the car wash at the same time. When the first car did not exit quickly enough, the second and third cars collided on the conveyor belt, damaging the truck’s front bumper. The other two drivers left before an officer arrived. The officer encouraged the man to report the incident to his insurance company.