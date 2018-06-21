Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.21.18

June 15

CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDERS

2:15 a.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Disorderly conduct/intoxication: An employee at a convenience store reported that two women had been throwing products around inside the store and causing a disturbance. The employee said the women attempted to buy alcoholic beverages. He did not sell it to them because it was past the hour the store was allowed to sell alcohol. He said both women became enraged and threw 15-20 bags of chips on the floor before leaving. They went outside and picked up seven cases of bottled water from an outdoor display, throwing them into the parking lot. The employee said four cases ripped open, representing a lost value of about $20. Both women left the area in a car. The employee said he did not think the store would want to

FRIENDLY FIRE

2:25 a.m. — 3400 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An officer responded to a dispute at a bar. A customer at the bar said her boyfriend showed up and wanted her to go home with him, but she said she would be going to her house instead. She said her boyfriend then tried to start an argument with her friends, and someone called the police. The woman said her boyfriend left the area.

DUMPSTER DIVING

9:15 a.m. — 1500 block of First Street

Dispute: A city parking employee reported that a large dumpster was illegally placed in a parking spot. She said the dumpster was in the parking spot overnight. She attempted to contact the company listed on the side of the bin, but she was unable to get them to remove the dumpster. She discovered a neighboring property owner placed the dumpster there as part of a project. The employee attempted to contact a towing company to remove the dumpster, but they said they did not have the capability to do so. The employee was eventually able to get in contact with the manager in charge of the neighboring project, who said he would find a way to remove the dumpster from the parking space.

June 16

VALET VANDAL

4:44 p.m. — 1100 block of North Gulfstream Avenue

Property damage: The owner of a vehicle accused a hotel valet operation of damaging her car. She said the damage had to have occurred sometime within the past 24 hours, because it was not there when she gave the vehicle to the valet. Hotel staff met with the owner and told her they would review the incident. An officer inspected the vehicle and noticed small black marks and dents on the right side of the vehicle that were not consistent with a parking lot crash. The officer gave the owner a case number and business card, per her request.