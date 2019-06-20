Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.20.18

June 15

GROWING PAINS

6:31 p.m. — 1200 block of Highland Street

Dispute: A man said he has cactuses and plants growing on his side of a fence, and he wanted to cut them down, but he said his neighbor would fight about it. An officer told the neighbor the man is allowed to cut down plants on his side of the property line if the neighbor didn’t take any action within the next day or two. The officer said the neighbor was uncooperative and did not provide any information. The officer told the man to wait a day or two before cutting the plants, so the neighbor would have time to address the issue.

June 16

SPITTING MAD

10:09 a.m. — 3700 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A store employee said a customer came in looking for her order of balloons. When the customer found out the balloons were not ready, she got in an argument with the employee. The employee said the customer spat at him as she walked out of the store. The customer left the area before officers arrived.

STOP RIGHT THERE

1:29 p.m. — 100 block of North Lemon Avenue

Property damage: An officer responded to a report regarding a stop sign that had been knocked over. A man said an SUV hit the sign while making a turn and that the car kept driving afterward. City officials removed the damaged sign and replaced it with a temporary one.

HORSING AROUND

4:05 p.m. — 100 block of North Pineapple Avenue

Dispute: An officer responded to a report regarding a dispute between two individuals. The officer arrived on scene and saw two men in what appeared to be a physical altercation. One man had a large knife on his side. The officer handcuffed the man to remove the knife before conducting an interview. The man said he was just playing around with the other individual and that there was no real fight. The other individual said the same thing. Officers allowed the man to retrieve his knife.