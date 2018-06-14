Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.14.18

June 8

PROBLEM SOLVERS

4:20 a.m. — 2600 block of Pine Lake Terrace

Dispute: A man reported he got into an argument with his roommate. When an officer arrived, both roommates said the argument was over and they no longer had an issue with each other.

PARKING & NARCING

9:33 a.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Lost and found property: An employee at a parking garage found a small bag on the second level of the structure he suspected of containing cocaine residue. An officer took the bag and placed it into police property for destruction.

SQUEEZED

11:27 a.m. — 2000 block of Bahia Vista Street

Property damage: A man reported that one of his compacting machines was damaged overnight. The man said the machine was worth $10,000, though he was not certain how much the damage would cost to repair. There were no cameras in the general area and the compacting machine cannot be seen from other adjacent businesses. The officer was unable to take any further action.

June 9

CHECK CLEARED

8:41 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Dispute: An employee reported that he quit his job and his boss refused to give him his final check. The boss suggested the employee come back later to pick up the check. The dispute was resolved, and the employee got his paycheck before leaving the area.

PLAY THE HITS

10:28 p.m. — 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Dispute: An employee at a bar was setting up a karaoke machine when a bartender alerted him about a customer who was becoming disorderly. The employee talked to the customer and told him he had to leave the property. The customer threatened to hit the employee if the employee touched him. The employee said the customer eventually went out the back door, where he told the employee to come outside and face him like a man. The customer eventually walked off. Another person told the employee the customer left the area in a vehicle with a friend.

June 10

NO SMOKE

12:34 a.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man flagged down an officer and complained that a security guard would not let him smoke inside a nearby bar. The officer spoke to the security guard, who said he asked the man to leave the immediate area if he was smoking. The security guard said he became uncomfortable because the man began recording him and putting his phone in his face. The man left the area after the officer spoke with him.