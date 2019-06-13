Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.13.19

June 8

ATTENTION, PLEASE

1:26 p.m. — 0 block of Marina Plaza

Dispute: An officer responded to a report about an a dispute at a public parking lot. The officer spoke to a woman who said her stepdaughter had been disrespectful during lunch and would not get off her cell phone, which led to an argument between the two. The stepdaughter said she and the woman get into arguments like this all the time. Both apologized to one another and left the area together.

June 9

NO NEED FOR SPEED

6:54 a.m. — 100 block of Marina View Drive

Dispute: An officer responded to a report regarding an argument between two valet workers at a hotel. The officer learned one worker was accusing the other of driving too fast. Both workers agreed to resolve the issue through hotel management.

OPEN CASE

7:59 a.m. — 1300 block of South Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: An officer received a report regarding an unlocked door at a vacant property. A contractor working at the property said the door can only be unlocked from the inside and was curious why and how the door got unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry into the building. All other windows and doors were secure, and there were no signs that anybody had been inside the building. The contractor locked the door in question.

POOL PARTY POOPER

12:48 p.m. — 5000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel reported that a guest had checked out but was still using the pool. An officer made contact with the guest and told him he needed to leave the property. The guest agreed and had his mother pick him up from the hotel.

THUNDERBOLTS & LIGHTNING

8:29 p.m. — 800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Misc. officer: A security guard at a vacation rental property said a visiting family refused to get out the swimming pool after he asked them to leave the area because of extreme lightning conditions. When a police officer arrived, the family had exited the pool but was still standing near it. The officer and the guard explained the situation to the family and advised they take shelter. The family agreed not to go into the pool until it was safe.