Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.11.20

June 2

LOCKED DOWN

6:59 a.m. — 400 block of Golden Gate Point

Burglary vehicle: A man reported that someone tried to steal his bike out of the bed of his truck. The bike was locked into the bed of the truck, and the thieves were unable to take anything. The bike was left hanging on the driver’s side of the truck. The manager of a neighboring building showed an officer surveillance footage of two individuals attempting to take the bike before eventually walking away.

CLEAN GETAWAY

1:14 p.m. — 1900 block of Fruitville Road

Theft: An employee at a store witnessed a woman enter the business and take four plastic containers of laundry detergent pods off the shelf. The woman placed three containers into her backpack and carried one in her arm, walking past the point of sale without purchasing the items. The woman then got into a car and drove away. The store said the detergent was valued at $59.96.

June 4

WHO’S COUNTING?

9:34 a.m. — 1900 block of Ringling Boulevard

Theft: The owner of a business accused an employee of stealing $600 from her. The owner said the employee went to the bank to retrieve $1,500 to pay bills. When the owner went to check the safe at her business the next day, she found $900 inside. The owner confronted the employee, who said the bank must have given her the wrong amount of money. The employee said she would pay the owner back because it was her fault for not counting the money. The owner said she spoke with the bank, who said it was very unlikely that they gave out an incorrect amount of money.

June 6

SHIFTING GEAR

11:30 a.m. — 2200 block of North Washington Boulevard

Theft: The owner of a business suspected a former employee was responsible for a series of thefts. The owner said the employee had the keys to multiple storage units and two work trucks. During the time the man was employed, stolen items included a hedge trimmer, a drill driver and the license tag to a trailer. The items were all secured in storage units, and there was never any sign of forced entry. The employee also kept the keys he was given to the two work trucks, and the owner had to have new keys made for the vehicles at a cost of $300.