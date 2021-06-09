Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.10.21

May 15

NOT SO NEIGHBORLY

10:04 a.m. — 3600 block of Iroquois Drive

Dispute: A concerned individual reported that two people in their neighborhood were in an escalating argument. Neither neighbor involved in the argument wished to file a report, but an officer said it appeared the argument was verbal in nature and tied to a long-time dispute between two families.

May 24

DUMPING GROUND

Midnight — 900 block of Highland Street

Ordinance violation: A property owner found an unusual amount of trash outside the property’s trash bin. The owner said he knew the garbage wasn‘t from any of the tenants because there were multiple baby-product boxes, and none of the tenants had children. The owner said the waste prevented his tenants from using the bin, and garbage trucks would not take the extra trash because there was too much. Officers made contact with the man who dumped the garbage, who said he did so because someone asked him to dispose of trash she could not fit in her garbage can. The man said he dumped the garbage at that location because he used to live across the street. The man said he now understood it was improper to leave the trash on someone else’s property and that he would not do so in the future. Officers stood by as the man gathered the trash and removed it from the property.

THROWING STONES

9:30 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A man was approaching a roundabout in his car when he heard a loud noise. The man saw two kids nearby with items in their hands. The man stopped his car to get out, and the kids fled the area. The man looked at his car and saw a scratch on his window, possibly from a rock. The man estimated the cost of the damage at $200.

May 27

WEEDING OUT PHONIES

10:25 a.m. — 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: An employee at a dispensary found a counterfeit bill in the register while she was checking the store’s balances from the previous day. The employee said the transaction must have occurred between the previous afternoon or evening, but because more than 100 customers came through, she did not know who used the counterfeit currency. The employee said the security camera could not be accessed without a subpoena. Officers took the fake bill to be destroyed.