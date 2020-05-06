Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.7.20

May 2

TEN’S A CROWD

12:28 a.m. — 2600 block of Colorado Street

Noise complaint: An anonymous caller reported a house party and said at least 10 people might have been present. An officer spoke to a resident at the house, who said she was hosting a small gathering for her friend’s 21st birthday. The resident said the party would end shortly and that she would keep the music down. The officer noticed a few people walking around outside and a few cars in the area. The officer reminded the resident of the social distancing guidelines in effect.

SWORN OFF

9:15 a.m. — 1400 block of First Street

Dispute: An employee at a grocery store reported a man came into the business and started a disturbance. When an employee asked him to leave, the man continued to curse and cause a scene. The man left the store before an officer arrived.

POOLSIDE PROBLEM

2:13 p.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Trespass: An employee at a hotel said he asked two guests to leave the pool area after they checked out at noon, but the guests refused. After the employee called the police, an officer issued a trespass warning to both guests. The guests said they understood and then left the area.

WAR OF PASSWORDS

5:25 p.m. — 2900 block of Bay Street

Dispute: A man said his ex-girlfriend got control over his phone and took the passwords to his accounts. The man also suspected she was giving his Social Security number to people, though he did not have any evidence to prove that allegation. An officer spoke to the ex-girlfriend, who said she does not know the man’s passwords or his Social Security number.

May 3

SIGN O’ THE CRIMES

12:54 a.m. — 700 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: A woman was sitting in her parked car when she began to hear a noise. She looked over and saw a group of three or four people hitting and shaking parking signs. The individuals took the signs out of the ground and threw them. The group then left the area in a pickup truck, with two or three individuals riding in the bed. An officer later stopped a truck matching the description the woman gave and gathered all of the occupants’ information.