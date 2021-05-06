Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.6.21

May 1

TRIM & IMPROPER

2:30 a.m. — 200 block of Palm Avenue

Property damage: A woman reported that overnight, an unknown man had cut the heads off the flowers planted around a property. The woman said surveillance footage showed the man cutting the flowers with what appeared to be clippers or scissors. It was difficult to identify the man because he was wearing a mask and a hat with a large brim. The woman provided an officer with information on potential suspects. The officer spoke to the property’s landscaper, who said the man did not do any real damage and the cost of the affected plants was minimal.

FOOD FIGHT

6:47 p.m. — 1200 block of North Palm Avenue

Trespass: The manager of a restaurant said two customers complained about the quality of the fish they received. The manager said the fish was high quality, at which point she said one of the customers raised his voice at her. The manager said she would not issue a refund, which extended the argument. The customer eventually paid his bill and walked out of the restaurant. An officer spoke to the customers, who said the manager immediately began raising her voice when one of the customers complained about their meal. Both subjects received a trespass warning and said they understood they were not allowed to return to the property for a year.

MISSED A SIGN

10:30 p.m. — 1200 block of Glen Oaks Estates Drive

Misc. officer: A woman called for police assistance after she learned a driver had knocked over a sign in the neighborhood. An officer made contact with the driver who damaged the sign. When he learned of the issue, the driver told the woman he would fix the sign. The woman said the sign was not repairable and that the homeowners association would issue a bill. The driver agreed to pay. The driver said he was tired coming home from work the previous night, which is probably why he did not see the sign.

May 2

SWEET TOOTH

6:12 p.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a convenience store said he suspected a man had shoplifted from the business throughout the day. The employee did not want to press charges, but he did want the man cited for trespassing. An officer located the man near the business. The man admitted to being in the store earlier, but denied shoplifting. The man said he knew the employee suspected him of stealing cookies even though the officer had not mentioned it. An officer issued a trespass warning to the man.