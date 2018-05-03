Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.3.18

April 27

BED & BREAKFAST

9 a.m. — 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail

Theft: An employee at a convenience store reported a man for shoplifting. The employee said the man entered the store at 6 a.m. and remained there until the employee asked him to leave more than three hours later. During that time, the man consumed two bottles of soda, a bag of white chocolate and a bag of snacks. The man then fell asleep in the pharmacy section. When the employee asked the man to leave and pay for the items he consumed, the man said he had no means to pay. The total value of the items was $8.98. An officer gave the man a summons to appear in court regarding the incident.

FALSE ALARM

9:09 a.m. — 1500 block of South Osprey Avenue

Assist other agency: Hospital security employees located a car suspected of being stolen. The employees searched and found the car was listed as being stolen out of Lee County. The employees believed the car’s owner was working as a contractor at the hospital. They got in touch with the owner, who provided information confirming his identity. He said he reported his car as stolen earlier in the month when he couldn’t find it, but he later located it. He said he called Lee County officials to inform them the car wasn’t stolen, but it was never removed from the system. Sarasota police officers had the car removed from the system.

April 28

VOLUME CONTROL

2:37 a.m. — 3500 block of Honeysuckle Drive

Noise complaint: An anonymous caller reported hearing loud music along this block. An officer arrived and found an extremely loud portable stereo on the front porch of a home. The officer made contact with a tenant and had the music turned off.

UP IN SMOKE

4:25 p.m. — 4800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a hotel called the police about a dispute she had with customers. The employee said a man was staying in a room he had already paid for. About an hour after arriving, the man noticed a strong smell of cigarette smoke. The man went to the front desk with his girlfriend. The employee said the customers started making a scene because they wanted their money back over the smell. A police officer told the man the hotel had a no-refund policy. Hotel staff offered the man an opportunity to stay in another room, but the man said everything was fine and that he was going to ride it out through the night.