Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.28.20

May 16

FULL HOUSE

9:15 a.m. — 2500 block of Bay Street

Dispute: A property manager said she received several text messages from a neighbor saying 10 cars were parked at a home she manages. The neighbor also said the guests were up late partying and playing loud music. The property manager drove by the house and found multiple cars parked in the driveway and yard. All of the windows were covered by blankets. An officer spoke with the woman renting the home, who said she is in town visiting family and that no more than 10 people were staying in the home. She said more than 10 people visited last night, but they were family members. Officers stood by as the property manager asked the guests to leave the home.

May 19

LATE-NIGHT SNACKS

2:59 a.m. — 0 block of South Lime Avenue

Theft: A convenience store manager reported that a woman took several food items and a beverage into the bathroom. The manager said the woman was in the bathroom for more than 10 minutes flushing the toilet constantly. When the manager knocked on the door, the woman refused to come out. Once officers arrived, the woman came out, and the manager discovered the food items had either been consumed or opened. The manager estimated the cost at $17.36. The woman said she intended to pay for the food but did not have any money with her and was waiting for her boyfriend to arrive and pay.

May 25

CAMERA READY

9:50 a.m. — 5000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A hotel employee called the police after getting into an argument with guests. The employee said he went to the room to speak with the guests about an incident the previous night. The employee said one of the guests took out a cellphone and began to record the incident. The employee said he was offering the guests a refund for their room, but the guest yelled and cursed at him. The employee asked if the guests could be removed from the property. An officer went to speak to the guests, who said they checked into the hotel the previous night and found a large amount of water on the floor in their room. The guests said they went to the front desk to ask for a different room, but an employee began to yell and curse at them. One of the guests said he began to record everything to avoid being blamed for anything that happened. The officer told both parties this was a civil dispute that should be handled in court.