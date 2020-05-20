Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.21.20

May 10

WINE & DASH

10 p.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Theft: The owner of a restaurant reported that a man and woman came into the business and ordered a meal. While they were dining, the man reportedly walked from their table to the bathroom multiple times. At one point, the man reportedly grabbed a bottle of wine worth $42 and placed it on another table in the middle of the restaurant. After they were done eating, the couple paid and left a cash tip. A server reported seeing the man take an unknown portion of the cash tip as he was leaving the restaurant. Later in the night, restaurant staff noticed the bottle of wine was missing. The restaurant owner reviewed security footage and saw the man take the wine, tip and also three or four beers.

May 12

THE IMPERFECT CRIME

7:35 p.m. — 3500 block of Old Bradenton Road

Theft: A man reported that someone stole $1,500 from his sock drawer six weeks earlier. The man believed his former roommate had taken the money. While speaking to an officer, the man made threatening statements about his ex-roommate. The man said he knew how to circumvent law enforcement and would get away with anything he did to the roommate. During his interview with the officer, the man reportedly became irate and said the officer was not going to help him. The officer later spoke to the roommate, who denied the allegations and said he moved out because the man had stolen food and cigarettes from him. The officer spoke to a third roommate who said the two parties have been having ongoing arguments since they both moved in. The man was unable to share any evidence that the roommate had stolen the money.

May 15

IN THE BAG

5:41 p.m. — 200 block of North Lime Avenue

Theft: An employee at a store said three individuals came into the business and stole an unknown number of items. The employee noticed the individuals acting suspiciously while they were shopping. When the individuals walked up to the checkout line, the employee asked one of them if they had stuffed their tote bags with merchandise. One of the individuals said they were going to leave the bag inside the store, but the employee threatened to call the police. Another one of the individuals told the employee to go ahead, at which point all three individuals ran outside and left the area in a vehicle.