Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.20.21

May 15

FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE

3:30 p.m. — 3500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A locksmith said he opened a locked car door, at which point he asked for payment. The driver said his keys and wallet were in the trunk, which the locksmith said the man failed to tell him. The two argued when the man said he wouldn’t pay if the locksmith couldn’t open the trunk. The man said he never got his keys, so he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. An officer said the locksmith provided a service, so the man was responsible for paying.

The man agreed to pay and had a friend bring a second set of keys, so he could get his wallet. The man attempted to pay with a card, but the locksmith said he only took cash. The man said the locksmith never informed him of that, and he didn’t have access to an ATM card or a way to withdraw cash. Both parties acknowledged they failed to communicate and agreed to settle the payment the next day.

May 16

OPEN UP

2:24 a.m. — 1000 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Misc. officer: After receiving noise complaints about music, hotel staff attempted to contact the guests by calling and knocking on the door but were unsuccessful. Staff could not enter with an access key because the door was latched. Police were unable to force open the door, so staff used bolt cutters to gain entry. Staff asked the guests to leave. One guest asked if it was normal to remove people from the property in this manner, but both agreed to leave the premises.

OPEN-DOOR POLICY

8:26 p.m. — 3300 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: A man received a tip that a door at a building under construction appeared to be cracked open. The man confirmed a door had been forced open. He estimated there was about $250 in damage to the door, but no items had been taken. The building was not in use, so it was possible the door had been broken for some time.