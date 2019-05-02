Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.2.19

April 26

A LATE ARRIVAL

10:45 p.m — 800 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A worker at a fast food restaurant reported a coworker’s angry behavior. The complainant said her coworker arrived at work an hour late and was displeased she had to work with the complainant. When the complainant asked the worker why she was late, the woman became irate and began cursing and making a scene in front of the customers. The worker then left the area. Police advised the complainant to call back if the worker returned.

DID I LOCK MY DOORS?

10 p.m. — 2200 block of Hyde Park Street

Motor vehicle theft: A woman reported that she parked her vehicle in her driveway around 10 p.m., but when she went outside around 8 a.m., her vehicle was missing. The woman was the registered owner and no one else had access to her vehicle. She had the keys to her vehicle but was unsure if she locked the doors the night before. Police completed a neighborhood canvass but did not find anything.

April 28

CUTTING THE POWER

12:54 a.m. — 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail

Burglary structure: An owner of a jewelry store reported communications failure with his business alarm. After arriving on scene he found his building was the only one without power and called police to help him check the building. Upon inspection police found nothing and left.

An hour later, the owner called back to report he checked his video equipment and found two males had cut the locks of two electrical boxes at the rear of the building, turned off the power and secured the boxes with their own locks. Both men entered from a neighboring property with what appeared to be locksmithing tools. Another man was spotted nearby serving as lookout.

After the scene was processed, power was restored to the building and new locks were installed.

April 29

WHO’S THERE?

2:55 a.m. — 200 block of 6th Street

Loitering/prowler: Police were called to a residential area after a man reported a suspicious incident. The complainant’s granddaughter stated she heard someone scratching and knocking on her bedroom window. The girl told her grandfather, who went up to the window and saw a male figure outside. The male then ran away from the home. Officers patrolled and canvassed the area with negative results.