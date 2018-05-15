Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.17.18

May 3

LEFT BEHIND

8:41 p.m. — 1600 block of Sixth Street

Suspicion: A man reported that a tenant broke a window of a residence he owned. Another tenant explained that sometime in the past two days, someone broke a window to get into the residence. The tenant walked through the home and did not see anything disturbed. The tenant speculated that someone who had just moved out broke in to retrieve personal belongings he left in the house. An officer shared that information with the property owner, who agreed with the tenant's conclusion.

May 11

FORGET ME NOT

10:01 a.m. — 3400 block of South Osprey Avenue

Misc. officer: A rental car business reported a found firearm. An employee found the firearm while cleaning out a vehicle that had been returned two weeks earlier. An officer attempted to make contact with the person who returned the vehicle, but he lives out of state. The officer took the firearm into police property.

May 12

DAZED AND CONFUSED

12:15 a.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Traffic complaint/investigation: An officer responded to a reported hit-and-run in a parking garage. A victim said he walked over to his car and noticed severe damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. Another car parked nearby also had damage. Elsewhere in the city, another officer responded to a driver whose car appeared to have been in a crash. The driver admitted he had been in the parking garage and that he did not know what he had hit. The damage to his car was consistent with the others at the scene of the hit-and-run.

STOMPED OUT

9:15 a.m. — 400 block of Golden Gate Point

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing issue regarding his upstairs neighbor making noise. He said the neighbor stomps on the floor when she walks and drags furniture across the room. The neighbor said the man has been complaining for months, and that she is not intentionally making noise. She said the building is older, and there is not much noise insulation. She said she would try to keep the man in mind, but she was having company over and did not intend to stop her plans for the day.

ROOF PATCH

9:59 a.m. — 3500 block of Clark Drive

Dispute: A man reported his neighbor for yelling obscenities at a person on the roof of his shed doing repairs. The man said he has an ongoing dispute with the neighbor. He told an officer he just wanted the incident documented and that he did not want the officer to make contact with the neighbor.