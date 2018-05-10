Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.10.18

May 4

PAPER TRAIL

8 a.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Lost/found property: A woman approached a police officer in a parking lot and said she found a wallet at a nearby intersection earlier in the day. The wallet had two bank cards and miscellaneous paper, but no identifying information. The officer took the wallet into police property.

SINK COST

4 p.m. — 2800 block of Ringling Boulevard

Property damage: An employee at a pizza restaurant reported damage to the property. An officer arrived and spoke to the employee about the incident. He said a woman and her child were in the restaurant and went to the women’s bathroom, at which point he heard a crash. A short time later, the woman and the child left the bathroom and went outside. The employee checked the bathroom and saw the sink was on the floor and broken. The employee said he did not want to press charges, because he thought it might have been an accident. He explained the sink was not attached to the wall, and lifting it from a metal bracket would cause it to come loose. The woman and child left the area before the police arrived.

May 5

NOT-SO-BROTHERLY LOVE

2:33 p.m. — 2600 block of Prospect Street

Dispute: A man asked to have his landlord’s brother trespassed from the property. The man said the landlord’s brother arrived at his residence to collect that month’s rent. The man thought the brother appeared to be under the influence of something, and he refused to give over the check. At that point, the man said, the brother started yelling. When the man said he was going to call 911, the brother left the property almost immediately. An officer told the man that the police could not issue a trespass warning unless they saw a person on the property.

THROWING STONES

4:26 p.m. — 200 block of Shopping Lane

Property damage: A man reported seeing children throwing rocks into the glass panels on the second floor of an abandoned building. The man estimated the children were in their early teens. He said they had skateboards and bicycles, but he was unable to provide any additional information. An officer was unable to locate the children in the area. The value of the damage was unclear, and the officer could not make contact with the property owners to determine whether they desired any further action.