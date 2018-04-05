Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.5.17

March 30

EXCHANGE IRATE

2:52 p.m. — 1900 block of Fruitville Road

Dispute: The manager of an office supply store reported a dispute with a customer who came in to pick up an order he made online. The customer said he was not satisfied with the order and wanted a refund. The manager told the customer she could not give him a cash refund, because he made the purchase online. She told him the store would issue the reimbursement through his credit card. The manager said the customer became irate and eventually left the store when she called the police. Officers told the manager to call the police again if the customer returned and caused a problem.

WHERE THERE’S SMOKE...

3 p.m. — 5300 block of Royal Palm Avenue

Suspicion: A woman came home from work and saw a pickup truck with a loud exhaust in her neighborhood. The woman said a man she did not recognize was in the truck. She said he approached her and asked her for a cigarette. When she said she did not have one, the truck left the area. The woman thought it was strange the man was in her small residential neighborhood asking for a cigarette. Two hours later, she saw the same truck enter her neighborhood and park. She tried to take a picture of the truck, at which point the truck quickly left the neighborhood going the wrong way. The woman was concerned and wanted the incidents documented.

WORKED UP

4:15 p.m. — 3500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man reported that he got into an altercation with his landlord, who confronted the man while he was at work. The man said he’s had an ongoing issue with his landlord and has already reported it to authorities. The man said his landlord went to the mall, where the man works, and yelled at him about having a guest living in his apartment. The man said he did not want his landlord bothering him at work. The landlord acknowledged he went to the man’s workplace in an attempt to settle the dispute, but he accused the man of acting in a violent manner by following him out into the parking lot as he was leaving. The landlord said he would not bother the man anymore.

March 31

CRUISE CONTROL

5:42 p.m. — 0 block of Marina Plaza

Suspicion: An officer received a report regarding a man acting erratically. An employee at a bar said a man was riding around on a bicycle and yelling at people waiting in line to get on a cruise boat. The man had left the area before the officer arrived, and the officer was unable to locate the man.