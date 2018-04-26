Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.26.18

April 20

GO DOWN FIGHTING

1:46 a.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Disorderly conduct/intoxication: An officer responded to a report regarding a man causing a disturbance and endangering the patrons and staff of a bar. When the officer arrived, four bouncers were holding the man down. The bar manager said staff asked the man to leave the bar multiple times, but the man kept refusing. The man took his shirt off and threatened to fight everybody at the bar. The man was arrested without further incident.

NEEDLED

8:46 a.m. — 2000 block of Main Street

Dispute: An employee at a tattoo shop reported that another man was disrupting the business. The employee said the man, who lives behind the business, argued with him and harassed one of his customers. The employee asked the man to leave several times before he actually left. Officers made contact with the man, who said he went into the tattoo shop because a customer had threatened him. The owner of the property the man is staying on told officers the man only had permission to stay there as long as he didn’t bother the tenants. He told officers and the tattoo shop employee that he’d handle the situation.

April 23

BOTTLE WOUNDS

10:45 a.m. — 800 block of North Lemon Avenue

Property damage: A woman parked her car on the street in the morning. Sometime that morning, an unknown suspect used a beer bottle to break out the car’s right rear passenger window. Nobody had entered the car and nothing appeared to be missing, the woman said. The damage was estimated at $200. The woman could not provide any information about a potential suspect, and there was no video footage of the incident. An officer determined it appeared to be a random act of vandalism.

STINKY SITUATION

10:20 p.m. — 2700 block of Sydelle Street

Property damage: A woman reported that someone smeared feces on her car and another person’s rental car. The woman said she recently had an argument with her neighbors who live behind her. She said the neighbor screamed profanities at her and sprayed a water hose toward her. She said she had not heard from them since that incident. She said the neighbors have a dog, and she suspected they used the dog’s feces and smeared it on the cars. She was having a cookout in her backyard that evening and thought that might have triggered the incident. Officers were unable to make contact with the neighbors or locate any witnesses.