Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.25.19

April 17

DON’T SPRAY IT

4:16 p.m. — 600 block of North East Avenue

Dispute: A woman said workers were painting the complex next to her home, and some paint from a spray gun got onto her car. The woman said she tried to call the landlord, but she could not get in contact with him. The woman wanted the incident documented in case she needed to take legal action. An officer spoke to the landlord, who said he would work to get the woman’s car taken care of.

April 18

YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO HOME, BUT...

1:39 a.m. — 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Noise complaint: An officer responded to a noise complaint at a bar. While the officer was driving through the parking lot, a man approached him and identified himself as the operator of the business. The man said he was just trying to give people a place to have a good time and that nobody was doing anything wrong. The officer remained in the area and said the music inside was not easily audible as long as the doors were closed.

Later, another officer noted the business was still open after the permitted hours of operation. Officers attempted to tell the man the business should be closed, at which point the man became confrontational, officers said. Officers tried to enter the building, but the doors to the building were locked from the inside. An officer reported about 50 patrons were still inside the bar. After more officers arrived, patrons started leaving the property. The man’s friends eventually escorted him away.

PICKING A FIGHT

1:55 a.m. — 2000 block of Bee Ridge Road

Disorderly conduct: A man alerted officers he was involved in a fight at a bar. The man said when he arrived, he went to go say hello to an acquaintance who was sitting at the bar. The man said the acquaintance didn’t want anything to do with him, but the man followed him as he walked away. The man said he confronted the male and told him to go outside to settle things. The man said they went outside and fought. Later, the man told the officer he said he had no idea he was going to get in a fight. The officer told the man there would be no charges against the acquaintance because the man appeared to be the primary aggressor in the fight.