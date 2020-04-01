Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.2.20

March 24

FINDER, NOT A KEEPER

9:55 a.m. — 1200 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Theft: A worker at a construction site said he left his drill unattended during the day, and when he went to retrieve it, it was missing. Other workers caught a man stealing tools from the construction site. When the man was confronted, the man returned the tools, and they let the man leave the site.

March 26

UN-MENDING FENCES

9:06 a.m. — 800 block of Florida Avenue

Property damage: A man said a woman broke the wood panels on his fence to gain access to his backyard. The man said he did not know the woman’s name, but he has seen her around the neighborhood. The man showed officers video of the woman walking near his house, but the video did not show the woman damaging property. Officers were unable to locate the woman and advised the man to call law enforcement if she returned. Later that day, the man’s mother flagged down an officer and said she located the woman from the video. Officers said there was still not enough evidence to prove the woman damaged the fence.March 29

CART BLANCHE

9:22 a.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Theft: An employee at a grocery store was working in the vestibule when he noticed a man walking out of the store with a cart full of unbagged items. The employee thought this was suspicious, so he went inside to find out if the man had purchased the items and discovered he had not. The employee went outside to confront the man about the theft, and the man rushed to throw the items into his car before driving away. The employee reviewed surveillance footage and saw the man place dog food, trash bags, laundry detergent pods, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and three cans of bug spray into his cart.

HAND IN THE COOKIE JAR

10:45 p.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Theft: An employee at a convenience store was checking a customer out when she saw another man in the store place a package of cookies into his duffel bag without paying for them. After an officer found a package of cookies matching the employee’s description in the man’s bag, the man admitted to taking the product.