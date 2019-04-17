Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.18.19

April 14

BROKEN ARM

2:30 a.m. — 1500 block of State Street

Property damage: An employee at a parking garage reported someone broke two of the gate arms in the facility. The employee estimated the cost of the damage at $100.

April 15

SHOTS FIRED

6:27 p.m. —5200 block of Royal Palm Avenue

Dispute: A man complained about his neighbor firing shots from what he believed to be a pellet gun. The man said the neighbor shoots toward birds and squirrels. The man said the gun makes a loud noise and is worried a stray shot might hit one of his dogs. An officer went to the neighbor’s home, but nobody was present. Another resident confirmed the neighbor fires a pellet gun when animals try to eat his fruit trees and plants. The resident said the man has been complaining about the neighbor for a while.

KEEP THE CHAIN

11 p.m. — 4900 block of David Avenue

Dispute: A man said he agreed to sell his friend a gold chain, but he hadn’t gotten the money. The man agreed to the terms of the sale and gave the friend the chain the day before. The friend said he would pay the man the next day. An officer told the man the dispute was a civil matter and the police could not assist.