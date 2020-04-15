Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.16.20

April 1

TAINTED GOODS

8:48 a.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Theft: A convenience store employee said a man came into the business and placed an Italian sub and beef burrito in his pants before trying to purchase a beer. When the man approached the register, the employee asked him to remove the food from his pants and place them on the counter. The man took the food out of his pants and attempted to leave the store, but the employee said he had to pay for the items because they were in his pants, and the store could not resell them. Another employee tried to block the door to stop the man from leaving. The man tried to push past the employee, walked back to the register and then again tried to exit the store. The man was eventually able to leave and did not pay.

GOING THROUGH WITHDRAWALS

12:35 p.m. — 1600 block of North Drive

Financial crime: A man hired a contractor to remodel a home in 2018. The man set up an account and deposited $100,000 to be used as the contractor did work. Recently, the man discovered more than $200,000 had not been paid to subcontractors, and the contractor withdrew the $100,000 from the account. The contractor sent a letter in February apologizing that the money was gone. The man has been unable to contact the contractor since then, and the contractor’s house is now listed for sale.

April 6

TOOL CRIME

7:55 a.m. — 1200 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Burglary, structure: A man said his company’s tools were left at a construction site over the weekend in a makeshift locked box, and when he returned, he discovered several had been stolen. The man said the lock was forced open and damaged. The man estimated the tools’ value at $1,050 and said they had the company’s logo on them.

ON THE WRONG TRACK

12:09 p.m. — 800 block of Indian Beach Drive

Property damage: A man reported that, sometime overnight, a car ran over his mailbox and hit a palm and oak tree outside his home. Based on the paint left on the mailbox fragments and trees, the man said it might have been a metallic navy blue car. Based on the tire tracks, the man said it appeared the car hit the mailbox, trees, backed up and then left the area. The man concluded the car sustained extensive damage but was still drivable.