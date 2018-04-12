Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.12.18

April 6

COMING ON STRONG

2:38 p.m. — 0 block of North Boulevard of the Presidents

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant reported that she had an argument with three customers. The customers ordered drinks and immediately complained that it did not taste like there was any alcohol in the beverages. The employee told them they could get an extra shot of alcohol for the drinks, but the customers would have to pay for them. The customers became very angry and said they wouldn’t pay for more alcohol. They demanded new drinks for free, and the employee said she could not do that. The customers then stormed out of the restaurant. An officer was unable to locate the customers in the area.

SOUND CHECK

6:11 p..m. — 1300 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Noise complaint: A man reported that the church next door had a band playing and said the noise was rattling his walls. He invited an officer inside to observe the noise. The officer was able to hear faint music, but it did not violate the city’s noise ordinance. The officer informed the man about the specifics of the city’s noise regulations.

April 9

CHECKING OUT

4:09 a.m. — 1100 block of Ritz Carlton Drive

Trespass: A security officer for a hotel reported that a man was refusing to leave. By the time police officers arrived, the man was walking out of the building. The security officer wanted the man trespassed from the property.

MISSING KEY

11:11 a.m. — 400 block of John Ringling Boulevard

Misc. officer: An employee at a restaurant said someone handed in a car key they found on the ground outside the restaurant. The police got a call later that afternoon from a man who said he lost his rental car key. An officer went to the resort the man was staying at and gave him his key.

BAD BOUNCE

6:42 p.m. — 2200 block of Central Avenue

Noise complaint: Two officers responded to a report regarding a noise complaint. A man said the people in the residence above him keep bouncing balls on the floor. The man said this has been an ongoing issue. He said he’s spoken to his upstairs neighbors, but he has not been able to resolve the problem. The man wanted to file a police report so he could show the landlord the problem is persisting. The officers were unable to make contact with the upstairs neighbors.