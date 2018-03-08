Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.8.18

March 1

FANNING THE FLAMES

9 p.m. — 2100 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman called the police because she got into an argument with her neighbor. The woman said she used to live directly below the neighbor, and he would always complain about her fans making too much noise. The woman has since moved to a different apartment, but while she was walking to the garage the previous day, her neighbor was also there. At that point, the two got into an argument. The neighbor confirmed that he got into an argument with her in the parking garage, but he said it would not happen again because the woman had moved into a new apartment. Both parties agreed to remain civil with one another going forward.

March 2

WAKE-UP CALL

1:08 a.m. — 100 block of Halton Place

Dispute: A man invited another man over to his apartment. He later called the police because the guest fell asleep on his sofa, and he wanted the guest to leave. An officer woke the guest up and explained the man wanted him to leave. The guest left the area without incident.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

4:10 a.m. — 2900 block of Links Avenue

Dispute: A woman called the police and said she had just returned from vacation and thought her husband was cheating on her. She said she wanted him to leave her alone for the rest of the evening. An officer spoke to her husband, who said he did not know why she thought he was cheating on her. He said he would sleep in another room for the rest of the night and not have contact with her. Both parties agreed to leave each other alone and separate for the rest of the night.

THROWN FOR A LOOP

9:43 a.m. — 100 block of North Lemon Avenue

Dispute: An officer responded to a report regarding a verbal confrontation at a bus station. The officer met with a woman who said another woman picked up her groceries and threw them. The other woman explained that she was trying to move the groceries so her friend would not vomit on them. After an officer spoke to both women, they agreed to go their separate ways without any further issues.