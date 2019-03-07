Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.7.19

March 2

STASH BUSTED

8:03 a.m. — 2100 block of Waldemere Street

Lost/found property: A woman reported that she found a bag of marijuana in her home. She suspected it belonged to her son. The woman handed the bag to an officer, who took it into police custody for destruction.

SOUNDING OFF

9:42 p.m. — 3200 block of Sycamore Terrace

Noise complaint: A man said he was annoyed with the music coming from a concert in the area. At the time he met with an officer, the music had stopped. The officer told the man there was a permitted event taking place nearby.

March 3

CROOK/COOK?

1:13 a.m. — 200 block of North Pompano Avenue

Vehicle burglary: A man reported someone broke the passenger-side window of his truck and appeared to have gone through his glove compartment and center console. The man said he had a few personal items in the truck, but nothing was taken except an envelope with recipes. An officer was unable to gather additional information on a possible suspect.

OUT OF BOUNDS

1:06 p.m. — 1300 block of Oak Park Avenue

Dispute: A man complained about a sports team employee driving a golf cart down his street too quickly. The man told the employee he could not drive down the street and asked him to go around. The man said this is an ongoing issue and said the employee swore at him. The man was worried about the golf cart creating a traffic hazard. An officer told the man the street is public property and vehicles can drive down it. A manager at the nearby sports arena said this is an ongoing issue with the man for years. The manager said the man has threatened employees in the past. The manager said he would instruct his employees to avoid any additional conflict.

SECRET IDENTITY

8:22 p.m. — 700 block of South Washington Boulevard

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant called the police about a dispute with her manager. The employee said a customer called to file a complaint about her, and she was mad the manager told the customer her first name. An officer spoke to the manager, who said the employee became upset and started yelling because the customer called to make a complaint. The employee agreed to leave the store. The manager said she would deal with the employee at another time.