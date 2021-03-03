Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.4.21

Feb. 27

DIRTY LAUNDRY

4:52 p.m. — 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A woman said she was in an ongoing dispute with a neighbor about usage of the laundry area in their apartment complex. The woman said the neighbor would come to her unit to try to talk about the situation, but the woman just wanted to be left alone. An officer spoke to the neighbor and advised her not to contact the woman in the future. Both parties agreed to leave the other alone.

Feb. 28

TOUGH BREAK

11:54 p.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Dispute: An officer responded to a report regarding a dispute. A man said he and his girlfriend were arguing because he attempted to break up with her. The man said he intended on staying in a hotel room for the night. The woman said she planned to go back home for the night but would attempt to resolve their issues in the morning.

FURRY VENGEANCE

1:20 a.m. — 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: The manager of a bar reported that two groups of customers got into a fight outside the business. The manager told an officer that one customer was making fun of a person wearing a yellow animal costume, repeatedly touching the costume even after being asked to stop. The person in the costume or a friend poured a drink on the customer’s head, which started the fight. Security at the bar forced everyone outside when the fight began. The customer admitted to touching the costume and said she knew she was in the wrong, so she apologized when the person in the costume got upset. She said another person poured the drink on her head and that the person in the costume attacked her. The customer said she ripped off the costume gloves, threw them on the ground and began stomping on them.

One of the customer’s friends said the person in the costume had asked the customer not to touch it because it was expensive, and the customer responded by telling them they shouldn’t have worn it in public. Another person at the bar showed an officer cellphone footage of the customer walking up behind the person in the costume, grabbing and pulling on the mask and laughing prior to the fight. An officer determined the customer instigated the fight before engaging in it.

WAY AHEAD OF YOU

10:34 p.m. — 3300 block of Jolson Drive

Noise complaint: Officers received a report regarding loud music. Once they arrived at the scene, they heard loud music and saw several men sitting in the front yard of a residence. The men turned off the music as the officers exited their cars.