Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.29.18

March 23

OUT ON THE CURB

8:35 a.m. — 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail

​Lost/found property: A woman reported that, a week earlier, she lost her driver’s license and a pair of sunglasses. The woman works at a shipping company, and she set her sunglasses and license on the curb when she went outside to help a driver. The woman went back inside and forgot she had left her things on the street. When she went outside later, the items were no longer there. She estimated the value of the glasses at $180.

THE FIX ISN’T IN

9 a.m. — 3900 block of Brown Avenue

Dispute: A man reported an issue he had with an auto repair shop. The man said he brought his car in for repairs, but the business did not do the requested work. The man said he paid his money up-front through his insurance company. The man got his car back from the business, but he has been unable to get in contact with any employees about the issue. An officer told the man the repair shop is out of business. The officer encouraged the man to contact his insurance agency to update them on the situation.

HOLD THE PHONE

5 p.m. — 1400 block of First Street

Disorderly conduct/intoxication: A man said he was sitting at a grocery store when another man approached him and asked if he wanted to be on his Facebook show. The man said he did not want to be on the show, but the other man continued to put his phone in the man’s face. The man said he pushed the phone away, at which point the first man hit him in the face. The retaliated, describing the altercation as an “unofficial MMA fight.” The other male told an officer he hit the man because he thought the man was trying to steal his phone.

SHOW STOPPER

10 p.m. — 700 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: During a performance at a theater, an officer noticed a dispute taking place in the stands. The house lights were down, and when the officer lit up the area where the dispute was taking place, he noticed several people involved in an escalating argument. There were people fleeing the area, fearful a fight could break out. Several people singled out a man as the person who started the argument. The officer escorted the man from the building. The man denied doing anything wrong. He initially said another person pushed him, but then he started saying the other person punched him. The officer said the man appeared intoxicated and did not provide any additional information on the alleged physical violence. The man left the area without further incident.