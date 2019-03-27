Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.28.19

March 23

NOT A FAN

12:18 a.m. — 2600 block of Hidden Lakes Boulevard

Noise complaint: A woman said her upstairs neighbor had been banging on the floor above her unit. The woman said the ceiling exhaust fan in her bedroom had been making excessive noise lately, and she thought that had made her neighbor upset. The woman said she put in a request for her building’s maintenance to fix the fan, but she has not yet heard back from them. An officer attempted to make contact with the upstairs neighbor but was unable to speak to her.

ROUGH RIDER

1:35 a.m. — 3800 block of Greenway Drive

Property damage: A driver for a ride-hailing service said a woman damaged his car when he was picking up a passenger. When the passenger got into his car, the driver said, the woman ran toward his car in an aggressive manner and began hitting the front of the car with her fist. The driver said he reversed to get away from the woman but she grabbed onto the paneling of a side window and ripped it off. The passenger, the woman’s son, confirmed the driver’s account of events.

CHECKED OUT

7:42 a.m. — 1200 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Theft: A hotel employee reported a customer left the hotel without paying for his room, leaving behind a balance of $1,433. When the charges did not go through on the man’s credit card, the employee called the room and spoke to the man, who said he would come down to pay the bill. The employee later saw the man leaving the area. An officer called the phone number listed for the man in the hotel’s computer system. A person picked up, and after the officer identified himself, said he did not know the man in question and has never been in the hotel. The hotel’s computer system also listed the name of the person who answered the phone. The officer said he would continue investigating the incident and call back.

March 24

YOU’LL SHOOT YOUR EYE OUT

5:01 a.m. — 2000 block of Bay Street

Lost/found property: A man flagged down a police officer and told him he had found a part of a BB gun in a nearby intersection. The officer confirmed the item was part of a BB gun. The officer took the item and placed it into police property