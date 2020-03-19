Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.19.20

March 9

GOT HIS NUMBER

6:04 p.m. — 1500 block of South East Avenue

Financial crime: A man said he gave his debit card and his PIN to his roommate so the roommate could go shopping for him and buy groceries and cigarettes. The roommate had the card for a couple of months, the man said. The man got the card back and attempted to buy a television, but the card was declined for insufficient funds. The man looked at his bank records and saw several ATM withdrawals he did not authorize. An officer spoke to the roommate, who confirmed he made the withdrawals and said the man told him he could use the card as he saw fit. An officer could not verify the conditions tied to the use of the debit card.

March 11

INSIDE JOB

3 p.m. — 300 block of Bobwhite Drive

Theft: A woman said she had people in her house working on the doorway between her bedroom and bathroom. After the workers left, her husband asked if she had taken $150 to $200 from his wallet. The woman said she had not. She then checked her jewelry drawer and discovered a pair of diamond earrings, a gold chain necklace and a pearl earring were missing. The woman suspected the workers may have been responsible for the theft. An officer spoke to the manager of the crew working in the house, who said most of the workers agreed to stay behind, but one person said he couldn’t because he had some “problems to take care of.” The manager said there were times when that worker was in the house alone, and he had seen the worker enter the room where the jewelry was stored. The manager also said he had all of the workers, including that man, empty their pockets, and nobody had anything from the house on their person.

March 14

FUNNY MONEY

4:51 a.m. — 0 block of South Tuttle Avenue

Theft: An employee at a store said a customer tried to buy items using fake currency with a cartoon character on it. An officer made contact with the customer at the business next door. The customer said his friend gave him the fake bill to purchase items at the store, and he didn’t realize it wasn’t real until he gave it to the employee. The officer gave the customer a trespass warning for the store.