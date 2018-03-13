Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.15.18

March 9

KEEP FIGHTING

2:04 a.m. — 1900 block of Main Street

Disorderly conduct/intoxication: Officers responded to a report of a large fight in front of a bar. Upon arrival, one officer saw a large crowd gathering around several people who were yelling and trying to fight each other. He noted one man who continued to yell even after security guards asked him to leave multiple times. The officer said he approached the man and asked him to leave the property. The man did not, and began to take his shirt off in an attempt to fight other people in the crowd. Shortly after, the same man was seen in another fight in a nearby parking garage. Officers took the man into custody and arrested him on a charge of disorderly conduct.

HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS

2:41 p.m. — 3500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A manager at a store called the police because three women refused to leave the property. The manager told an officer that the women matched the description of individuals involved in thefts at the store in the past. The manager said that when she told the women she was going to call the police, they became verbally abusive toward her and left the store. The women said they were going to wait outside for the police, but they were gone when an officer arrived. The officer told the manager to call back if the women returned.

FOLLOW FOLLY

7:56 p.m. — 400 block of North Briggs Avenue

Suspicion: A woman reported that she was concerned about a vehicle following her. She said the driver parked the car in her apartment complex’s parking lot, and she was unsure why the car was there. An officer made contact with the driver, who said he was lost and trying to find his friend’s apartment. The officer determined there were no issues with the driver.

March 10

STAY NO MORE

7:02 p.m. — 700 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive

Trespass: The manager at a hotel reported that a customer was causing a disturbance and refused to leave. By the time an officer arrived, the customer had gone to his room. Still, the hotel staff wanted the officer to issue a trespassing warning to the customer. The officer went to the customer’s room and told him and another guest that they were being issued a trespassing warning. They both said they understood and left the area without further incident.