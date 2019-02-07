Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.7.19

Feb. 1

NOISE COMPLAINTS

4:37 a.m. — 3100 block of Wood Street

Suspicion: An officer received a report about a woman screaming. An officer located the woman, who was sitting on the front lawn in front of a residence and screaming at the top of her lungs. She told the officer her boyfriend was inside and she wanted him to come outside. While the officer was there, other residents came out to see what all the noise was about. The officer spoke to people inside the residence. They said the boyfriend was not going to come outside and that they wanted the woman to be quiet and leave.

UNLEASHED

8:04 a.m. — 2600 block of Waldemere Street

Dispute: A man reported that he was walking his dog with his family when they encountered an older male who was also walking a dog. Because the other male was not using a leash, the man asked him to either put the dog on the leash or take the dog to the nearby off-leash dog park. The man said the older male became irate and told him he could do what he wanted. The man said the male was threatening and at one point suggested the two should fight. An officer gave the man information about the city’s leash laws. The officer was unable to find the other male in the park.

Feb. 4

FOOTBALL FRACAS

12:30 a.m. — 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man reported that he was stabbed in his left arm. He said he was at a Super Bowl party and his friend’s cousin got into a fight with another woman. He said he attempted to break up the fight and got stabbed in the process. The man said he did not think the stabbing was intentional and he did not want to press charges.

TRACKED DOWN

8:16 a.m. — 1100 block of Ritz Carlton Drive

Misc. officer: A woman found a wallet along the side of the road. She said it looked like the wallet had been run over multiple times, and most of the contents were strewn around. She said she picked up as much as she could. An officer left a message with the man whose ID card was inside the wallet.

CHECK YOURSELF

9:54 a.m. — 1700 block of Main Street

Dispute: Employees at a bank made a report about a customer who became irate regarding disputed purchases on his debit card. Staff asked the customer to leave the branch, which he did prior to an officer’s arrival. Staff said the man was not threatening, but he did use vulgar language and was disrupting business.