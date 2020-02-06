Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.6.20

Jan. 31

STEALING SIGNS

8:21 a.m. — 190 block of Taft Drive

Property damage: A parks employee reported someone had vandalized two signs at two public parks two weeks earlier. Both signs, which described park rules and green zones, were encased in plexiglass and mounted outside bathrooms. The employee said the plexiglass was broken on each sign and that it appeared someone tried to pull them from the wall, which caused the aluminum frames to bend. The employee said there was nothing else to steal from inside the frames.

Feb. 1

GUEST UNREST

10:24 p.m. — 200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An officer responded to a report of a dispute at a hotel. The officer saw four people arguing upon his arrival. Three of the people left the hotel on a shuttle once the officer arrived. The man who remained said he was in an argument with the other three over a previous altercation at the hotel bar. The man said he would return to his room and not engage any further.

SCARE TACTICS

9:51 a.m. — 1500 block of First Street

Dispute: An officer responded to a dispute between two women waiting at a bus stop. The first woman said she walked up behind the second woman and startled her, so she told her not to be scared. The second woman replied, “You should be scared of me.” The officer spoke to the second woman, who said she only said that because she didn’t know what the first woman was talking about. The officer said it appeared to be a misunderstanding between the two parties. Both women got on different buses and left the area.

Feb. 2

PARTY TIME IS OVER

12:36 a.m. — 700 block of Freeling Drive

Noise complaint: A man said he was having recurring problems with his teenaged neighbor holding house parties with loud music and people. The man said he called the police a couple of times the previous night before the party stopped. He said the house was playing loud bass music again that night, which stopped prior to an officer arriving. The officer walked to the neighbor’s house and saw two teenagers look at him, slam the front door and lock it. They did not answer when the officer continued to ring the doorbell. The teenager’s father eventually answered the door and stated his son just woke him up. The father said he was unaware of any complaints from the previous night and that the party was done for the evening.