Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.4.21

Jan. 31

OVERHEATED

10:13 a.m. — 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee said a customer, requesting an oil change, began arguing with the employee and asking for services the business did not provide. After the employee asked the customer to leave, the customer threatened to fight him, the employee said. The customer denied causing any altercation and blamed the employee for any issues. The officer issued a trespass warning, and the customer agreed to leave.

TALK IT OUT

6:28 p.m. — 3800 block of Badger Street

Dispute: A woman said her neighbor yells at the woman’s kids for playing in the backyard. The neighbor said the kids mess with her dogs by jumping on a trampoline. An officer mediated a conversation between the neighbors where they discussed their issues and attempted to solve them.

CRACKING THE CASE

7 p.m. — 600 block of North East Avenue

Misc. officer: A woman said she found broken eggshells and yolk on the side of the house. The woman said whoever threw the eggs startled her sister’s parakeets, which were in a cage outside. The woman said she believed a neighbor was responsible. An officer spoke to a 14-year-old at a neighboring house who admitted throwing the eggs because he thought it was funny. The officer spoke to the boy’s father, who said he would make sure it did not happen again.

DOG GONE

10:54 p.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man with a Pomeranian said a bar owner touched the man’s shoulder while pushing him out of the bar for having the dog. The owner said the dog’s paws were on the bar near other customers and their meals. The owner said he asked the man to move to the patio. The man began arguing about his right to bring his emotional-support animal. The owner said state law only pertains to service animals, not emotional-support ones. The owner showed the officer video of the conversation, which did not show the owner touching the man at any time. The officer found no evidence of a crime.